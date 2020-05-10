Avondale PD: Unresponsive baby pulled from bath tub, dies at hospital

The Avondale Police Department says a baby died after being found unresponsive in the bath tub Sunday.

At around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 12200 block of West Monroe St. for reports of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby being unresponsive after being pulled from a bath tub.

The child was transported to the hospital for treatment and at around 1:58 p.m., the baby was pronounced deceased.

Avondale Police Detectives have been called to the home and the exact circumstances that led to the incident are currently being investigated.