Axon says it's no longer in talks with Scottsdale to expand its HQ

The Brief Tech company, Axon, known for its body cams and Tasers, is no longer considering expanding its headquarters in Scottsdale after months of negotiations. Earlier this year, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill that allowed for the company's expansion, but the city and residents fought back.



Axon ended its talks with Scottsdale regarding plans to expand its headquarters, citing a "toxic environment."

Axon President Josh Isner met with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky on Monday, June 9 and released a statement, saying, "Unfortunately, Axon is withdrawing from negotiations with the City of Scottsdale. The internal politics of the City Council currently make it impossible to reach an agreement. I have never seen such a toxic environment in my life. We put a great deal on the table and we tried our best."

Mayor Borowsky responded by saying, "I appreciate Axon’s efforts to come to the table and engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the future of their development. Their team was willing to make concessions to their existing plan, which I appreciate. Unfortunately, there were too many hurdles to overcome in order to move an agreement forward successfully. I remain hopeful that future negotiations result in a win-win agreement that work for the community and keeps this vital employer right where it belongs — in Scottsdale."

The backstory:

In April, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approved SB1543, giving the tech giant the go ahead to expand its headquarters. She said it would have provided more than 5,500 jobs and was projected to generate an estimated $38 billion in economic impact in the next decade.

On April 19, Mayor Borowsky posted to X, "I am disappointed with the way the Axon Bill has played out, culminating with the Governor signing this awful legislation—-without any discussion with representatives of #Scottsdale, knowing the impact it will have exclusively on our communities. I stand with the people of Scottsdale in opposition to the legislature’s unconstitutional overreach. The city is evaluating all legal remedies in response. We must protect the character of our community and our voters’ right to the legally obtained referendum process."

When Gov. Hobbs approved the bill, it meant major companies that build corporate headquarters in Arizona would be entitled to build housing for its employees. Axon CEO Rick Smith said he wanted to build 1,900 new apartments for its employees.

A group named Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions (TAAAZE) were against the expansion from the very beginning.

"It’s not necessary for him to override the will of the Scottsdale voters and to basically put a thumb in their eye, when they have made it clear over the last couple of elections, both by who they elected, and by the referendums, that they don’t want another 2,000 apartments," TAAAZE's Bob Littlefield previous told FOX 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

