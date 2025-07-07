Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until MON 12:45 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

AZ dog stayed with late owner; Arrest made in Gilbert teen fight | Morning News Brief

By
Updated  July 7, 2025 11:37am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the story of one dog who stayed loyal despite a tragedy to a shocking discovery in the East Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 7.

1. Loyal to the end

Featured

Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area
article

Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area

A dog was rescued in the remote Cochise County desert after being found with its deceased owner. "This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the search and rescue team said.

2. Arrest made after East Valley teen fight

Featured

Teen girl arrested following weekend fight: Gilbert PD
article

Teen girl arrested following weekend fight: Gilbert PD

Police say the fight that led to the teen's arrest happened on July 5 near Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert.

3. Did you buy these recalled items?

Featured

Costco issues recall for several items, urges consumers not to use them
article

Costco issues recall for several items, urges consumers not to use them

The recalls cover a variety of products including tires, air conditioners, and exercise equipment.

4. Person found dead in East Valley home

Featured

Person found dead inside Mesa home following fire
article

Person found dead inside Mesa home following fire

The fire happened in the area of Sossaman Road and Broadway.

5. Are your kids required to learn cursive?

Featured

These states now require cursive to be taught in schools
article

These states now require cursive to be taught in schools

Cursive instruction waned after Common Core Standards were adopted by most states in 2010, but in recent years, cursive requirements have increased.

Today's Weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Days of extreme heat for the Phoenix area
article

Arizona weather forecast: Days of extreme heat for the Phoenix area

The heat is making a huge comeback for the Valley, with an Extreme Heat Warning set to take effect on Tuesday.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews