AZ dog stayed with late owner; Arrest made in Gilbert teen fight | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From the story of one dog who stayed loyal despite a tragedy to a shocking discovery in the East Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 7.
1. Loyal to the end
A dog was rescued in the remote Cochise County desert after being found with its deceased owner. "This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the search and rescue team said.
2. Arrest made after East Valley teen fight
Police say the fight that led to the teen's arrest happened on July 5 near Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert.
3. Did you buy these recalled items?
The recalls cover a variety of products including tires, air conditioners, and exercise equipment.
4. Person found dead in East Valley home
The fire happened in the area of Sossaman Road and Broadway.
5. Are your kids required to learn cursive?
Cursive instruction waned after Common Core Standards were adopted by most states in 2010, but in recent years, cursive requirements have increased.
Today's Weather
The heat is making a huge comeback for the Valley, with an Extreme Heat Warning set to take effect on Tuesday.