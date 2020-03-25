AZ Gov. Doug Ducey outlines state's response to growing coronavirus spread

article

In a Wednesday news conference, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listed several ways the state is aiding those impacted by the coronavirus spread.

HEALTH INSURANCE

In a letter to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, Ducey requested for a special enrollment period in the Federal Insurance Marketplace.

"If granted, the action would allow individuals who have recently lost a job or had their income reduced due to COVID-19 to access health care on the federal marketplace," Ducey said.

The state received a Medicaid waiver that will ensure that no child on KidsCare will lose insurance because parents can’t afford the premium, Ducey said.

MEALS ON WHEELS

The state received $5 million to fund programs that bring food into Arizona communities.

PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT

The state has secured a significant supply of N95 masks, many coming from tech company Intel, which donated 50,000 masks.

CHILD CARE

Ducey is working with Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, to set up enrichment centers for children of essential workers so that they can get childcare.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE: