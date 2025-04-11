AZ House passes bill to block Scottsdale vote on Axon HQ project

The Brief Senate Bill 1543 would allow major companies, like Axon, to build corporate headquarters in Arizona. Axon CEO Rick Smith previously said he would move the company out of AZ if the bill fails. The bill now moves onto the Arizona Senate.



The Arizona House passed Senate Bill 1543, which would allow major companies that build corporate headquarters in the state to build housing for their employees.

According to the Arizona Legislature's website, the bill passed on April 10.

Axon, the weapons manufacturing company that is based in Scottsdale, wants to build a 400,000-square-foot corporate campus near the Loop 101 and Hayden Road. The campus would include nearly 2,000 apartments.

What they're saying:

Some residents say the building of the campus should be left up to the voters.

Several lawmakers say they want to make sure the company stays in Arizona. Rick Smith, CEO of Axon, told FOX 10 he would move the company to Florida or Texas if SB 1543 fails in the Arizona Legislature.

"Asking me to build a headquarters in the middle of the desert, with nowhere for people to live, is like asking me to build a house with no garage and no kitchen," Smith told FOX 10.

What's next:

After clearing the House, SB 1543 now moves to the state Senate for a final vote. Gov. Katie Hobbs has not indicated if she would sign the bill.