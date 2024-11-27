AZ motorcyclists killed in crash; shooting and police chase in Gilbert l Morning News Brief

Three motorcyclists who had just attended a vigil for another rider who recently died were killed in a crash while heading home in southern Arizona; a man accused of shooting at a trooper during a police chase in Gilbert was arrested; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, November 27.

1. Motorcyclists killed in crash

Photo courtesy: Terry Fields Jr.

Three motorcyclists were on their way home after attending a candlelight vigil for a rider who was recently killed when they were killed in a crash in southern Arizona. Read more here.

2. Shooting, police chase in Gilbert

A man was taken into custody after shots were fired at a trooper during a pursuit in the East Valley that ended in a rollover crash, authorities said. Read more here.

3. Mobile drug testing lab

FOX 10 got exclusive access to a new Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) mobile lab where massive amounts of illicit drugs are being tested daily. Read more here.

4. Ex-Valley TV anchor pleads not guilty

Stephanie Hockridge and Nathan Reis.

Stephanie Hockridge, a former Phoenix television anchor, and her husband, Nathan Reis, are accused of submitting false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Read more here.

5. Thanksgiving tradition continues

Wanda Dench (L) and Jamal Hinton (R) are pictured in a file image taken in November 2019. (Photo credit: FOX News)

Some might say good things happen when you meet strangers and, for this Arizona pair, it appears to be holding true as they plan to spend their ninth Thanksgiving together. Read more here.

Today's weather

A cloudy day before Thanksgiving in the Valley with a high near 77°F. Read more here.