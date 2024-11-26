Law enforcement incident in Gilbert shuts down roads in the area

The Brief An investigation is blocking traffic in Gilbert on Tuesday night, the police department said. Officers are assisting DPS with an investigation, but the department says there is no threat to the community.



An unspecified law enforcement investigation in Gilbert on Tuesday night is impacting traffic near Loop 202 and Ray Road, the police department said.

Police detailed the closures on X:

Eastbound on Williams Field Road from Market Street is closed

Westbound on Williams Field Road is diverted at Loop 202 and is pushed eastbound

Westbound Loop 202 off ramp is closed

"Gilbert PD is assisting DPS with an investigation. We have road closures in the area but there is no outstanding or current threat to public safety," Gilbert Police said.

SkyFOX video captured over the incident showed several cars that appeared to have crashed.

We're working to learn more about what's going on. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.