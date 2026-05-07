AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak; cartel tied to truck stop cargo heist l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona resident linked to a deadly outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship to a high-tech theft at a truck stop believed to be connected to a transnational cartel, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 7.

1. AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak

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2. AZ truck stop theft linked to cartel

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3. "It's impossible to not like him"

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4. Containment grows in Hazen Fire

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5. Mesa golf club shutting down

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