Expand / Collapse search

AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak; cartel tied to truck stop cargo heist l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 7, 2026 9:58am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

From an Arizona resident linked to a deadly outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship to a high-tech theft at a truck stop believed to be connected to a transnational cartel, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 7.

1. AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak

Featured

Hantavirus outbreak: AZ resident who was on cruise ship being monitored by health department
article

Hantavirus outbreak: AZ resident who was on cruise ship being monitored by health department

Health officials are monitoring an Arizona resident who was on board the cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

2. AZ truck stop theft linked to cartel

Featured

High-tech theft at Arizona truck stop believed to be linked to cartel
article

High-tech theft at Arizona truck stop believed to be linked to cartel

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a high-tech theft ring tied to a transnational cartel operating out of Southern California.

3. "It's impossible to not like him"

Featured

Family seeks help finding missing ASU student last seen near Grand Canyon
article

Family seeks help finding missing ASU student last seen near Grand Canyon

Authorities are searching for missing ASU student Sandarsh Krishna, who was last heard from on April 27 during a trip to the Grand Canyon.

4. Containment grows in Hazen Fire

Featured

Hazen Fire: Containment for 1,000+-acre blaze hits 78%
article

Hazen Fire: Containment for 1,000+-acre blaze hits 78%

A fast-moving brush fire has burned over 1,100 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.

5. Mesa golf club shutting down

Featured

Stripe Show: Affordable Mesa golf course to close in July
article

Stripe Show: Affordable Mesa golf course to close in July

Stripe Show Golf Club, which is known for having affordable rates for players, will close for good this summer, and golfers are wondering what's next.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/7/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/7/26

Weather is heating up in the Valley! On Thursday, our high temperature will be in the mid-90s.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews