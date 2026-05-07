AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak; cartel tied to truck stop cargo heist l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
From an Arizona resident linked to a deadly outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship to a high-tech theft at a truck stop believed to be connected to a transnational cartel, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 7.
1. AZ resident linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak
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Health officials are monitoring an Arizona resident who was on board the cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak.
2. AZ truck stop theft linked to cartel
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The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a high-tech theft ring tied to a transnational cartel operating out of Southern California.
3. "It's impossible to not like him"
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Authorities are searching for missing ASU student Sandarsh Krishna, who was last heard from on April 27 during a trip to the Grand Canyon.
4. Containment grows in Hazen Fire
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A fast-moving brush fire has burned over 1,100 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.
5. Mesa golf club shutting down
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Stripe Show Golf Club, which is known for having affordable rates for players, will close for good this summer, and golfers are wondering what's next.
A look at today's weather
Weather is heating up in the Valley! On Thursday, our high temperature will be in the mid-90s.
Click here for full forecast