AZ woman accused of making terrorist threats; Tempe mom convicted of killing her children | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an East Valley mother who is convicted of killing her two children to what a Cave Creek woman is accused of plotting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 24, 2025.
1. Arizona woman accused of making terrorist threats
According to court documents, 20-year-old Keelin Paige Pascoe texted a co-worker her plans to "carry out a mass casualty event" at her workplace: a Walmart in Cave Creek.
2. Phoenix woman's business dreams shattered by trailer theft
Twenty-three-year-old Jayde Greer's dream of starting her own business was destroyed overnight in Phoenix. It happened just as she was going to launch her own mobile coffee business.
3. Report shows student attendance problem in Arizona
Nearly one in three Arizona students miss 18 days or more of school, according to recent figures, and experts say this can have both short-term and long-term impacts on a student.
4. Big tech firm announces Arizona investment
Arizona was front and center during a half-trillion dollar announcement from Apple on Monday. The tech giant is spending big on advanced manufacturing in the U.S., and we're learning more about the role Arizona will play in this historic announcement.
5. Tempe woman found guilty of killing her kids
Yui Inoue has been found guilty of murdering her two children at her apartment in 2021.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Feb. 24 was 86 degrees.