AZDHS director expects COVID increase after Thanksgiving

Arizona reported nearly 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases on Oct. 22 as the state health director said she expects a “significant increase” a week or two after Thanksgiving because of family gatherings and students returning home.

“We expected to see an increase, so we’re monitoring that right now," Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the state Department of Health Services, said. "We don’t anticipate closing down. Unless the numbers were significantly increasing and we were seeing issues with hospital capacity.“

Christ’s department reported 994 additional known COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 234,906 cases and 5,859 deaths.

Arizona in the past month has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. The state was a national hot spot in June and July before the outbreak diminished as many local governments imposed masking mandates and the state re-imposed some business restrictions. Current levels of cases and hospitalizations remain far below the summer peaks.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizonans should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home when sick, Christ said.

That particularly applies to younger adults who are at less risk of dying and who might relax their guard during family gatherings, Christ said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages in Arizona for the positivity rate and for daily new cases have risen in the past two weeks.

The positivity rate rolling average rose from 6.6% on Oct. 7 to 9.2% on Thursday, while the daily new cases rolling average rose from 576 to 897.

The rolling average for daily deaths in Arizona remained at just under 12 during the same period.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

