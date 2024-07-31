Baby found dead inside car in Yavapai County; investigation underway

article

A baby was found dead inside a car on Tuesday night, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says.

The baby was found inside a car in Cordes Lakes on July 30 after deputies followed up on a report that came in.

Deputies, along with a medical team, confirmed the baby had died. An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

YCSO didn't say the baby's age or gender, if the family was around when the baby was found, or how long the baby was inside the car.

Deputies also didn't say if the baby appeared to experience a heat-related medical condition before dying.

Lately, Cordes Lakes has been averaging 100 degree days during Arizona's summer this year, and lows in the mid-70s.

Map of where Cordes Lake is at: