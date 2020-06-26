Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa activates surge plan

article

Banner Health says Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa has activated its surge plan amid rising coronavirus cases in Arizona.

A hospital spokesperson tells FOX 10 the plan includes using unoccupied patient care areas on the campus, as well as some areas within Cardon Children's Hospital for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

The hospital also says one floor at Cardon Children's Hospital will be converted into an adult ICU to increase capacity.

Banner Health says other Banner Hospitals have also activated surge plans.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,428 new cases of coronavirus on June 26 and 45 additional deaths.

On June 25, Governor Doug Ducey said Arizona hospitals are expected to hit surge capacity soon.

"Not going to sugarcoat this... we expect our numbers to be worse next week and the week after... this is Arizona's time of challenge," Ducey said.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.