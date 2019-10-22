Base stolen in World Series earns fans free tacos

Stop by Taco Bell Wednesday, Oct. 30 from2-6 p.m. and you can get a free Doritos Locos taco – thanks to Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who stole a base during the first game of the 2019 World Series.

It’s a relatively new tradition baseball fans have come to love.

Any time a player steals a base in a World Series game, Taco Bell gives away its namesake, signature item.

They call it "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" (but it’s not stealing if they give the tacos away).

Taco Bell said customers who order with its app could get their free taco at any time of the day.

According to MLB.com, Turner now holds the title of the fastest "Steal a Taco" stolen base in the promotion's history.

“After reaching on an infield single to shortstop on the second pitch of the game, Turner broke for second base on the first pitch to Adam Eaton -- the third pitch of the game,” MLB’s Thomas Harrigan said.