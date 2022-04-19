Bay Area man exonerated after 32 years in prison

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
7
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Bay Area man exonerated after 32 years in prison

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:51AM
California
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area man exonerated after 32 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO - A Bay Area man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit will be set free soon, officials said.

Joaquin Ciria, 61, was arrested in 1990 and wrongfully convicted of shooting and killing his friend in San Francisco, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who dismissed the case against Ciria on Monday after a judge overturned his conviction.

"As a result of this wrongful conviction, the state stole 32 birthdays, 32 Christmases, 32 years in which he could not be with his son for all the special moments." said attorney Paige Kaneb. "Yet Joaquin has kept his big heart and easy smile, and is full of joy as he looks forward to starting his life again."

ALSO: Chesa Boudin poll shows recall effort has strong support

Boudin said the conviction was based on false witness testimony and police misconduct.

Ciria’s case marks the first exoneration by the DA’s Innocence Commission, which was established by Boudin in 2020 to review potential wrongful conviction cases.

ALSO: Berkeley High student falls and dies during lunchtime

"32 years ago, you were taken away from your wife and your baby, and that is because the system failed you catastrophically," said Lara Bazelon, chair of the commission. "Now at long last, you have a chance to take back your life."

Once he is out prison, Ciria said he will spend quality time with his son, his wife and longtime friends and supporters.