Bear cubs released in Arizona after mother struck, killed by vehicle last year

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released three cubs back into the remote Arizona wilderness after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle last year near Oracle.

After the car collision in 2019, the cubs were rescued by troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety with help from Hayden Police, AZGFD and a good Samaritan.

The cubs were all taken to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, where they have been rehabilitated for the past year.

The bears were tranquilized, given a health assessment, and fitted with a GPS ear tag before being released in a remote backcountry area.

“Right now is about the time they would be leaving their mother and venturing out on their own, so we’re trying to simulate that as best we can in a controlled environment,” said James O’Brien, clinic manager and veterinary technician for SWCC in a statement. “We’ve minimized human contact in caring for them. They are big enough and ready to be released back into the wild.”

“Enjoy wildlife from a distance,” said Linda Searles, founder and executive director of SWCC in the statement. “Don’t feed them, don’t leave out food sources or attractants that make them come up near your home. Learn about them, take pictures of them, but let them be wild.”