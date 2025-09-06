Benjamin Anderson murder: Friends, loved ones left with questions, ask if suspects had a connection to victim

The Brief Jaden and Richard Kaufman are accused of killing 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson. Anderson's body was found in the desert after he went missing on New Year's Eve in 2021. The specific charges submitted against the two men are currently under review by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and have not yet been made public.



Two men are facing charges in a murder case that dates back to 2021. The body of 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found in the desert in Maricopa County.

The way it was described is that this is the end of a sentence and the start of a new paragraph.

What they're saying:

Ben's loved ones are still left with so many questions and are hoping answers will come soon.

"How did Ben know them? How was he connected to them?" asked Daniel Stahoviak, a friend of Anderson.

Stahoviak, who says he grew up with Anderson, says hearing the news that charges have been submitted in his 2021 death leaves him and other loved ones with their wheels spinning as to a connection between the suspects and Ben.

"Do we know, any of his friends, or any of us know them? Do they have friends that know them? Trying to piece together the different pathways that could connect Ben to these two individuals. We have yet to find one," Stahoviak said.

On September 5, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced charges were submitted against Jaden and Richard Kaufman.

What we know:

Anderson went missing on New Year's Eve in 2021. His car was found burned near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, and his body was found later that day.

Stahoviak says Anderson was fun-loving and outgoing, but he was also inquisitive, and Stahoviak believes his friend would be proud of their push for answers.

"I can see Ben, as much as it's such an awful, sad situation, him wanting us to continue doing what we're doing and finding the facts and getting answers, because he would've done the same thing," Stahoviak said.

Related article

Anderson's loved ones are not satisfied until a conviction is dealt in his death.

"Whether the charges are filed or they have enough evidence, there's always something more that someone may know, even if it's a potential rumor, or they have something that they are connected to the suspects, I just always encourage people to reach out," Stahoviak said.

Neither MCSO nor the County Attorney's Office shared what exact charges were submitted against the two men. The charges are currently under review.

We'll continue to follow developments in this case.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created by Stahoviak and Susan Dzbanko.

"We have created this go-fund-me for donations for the reward for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. If the money is not to be used for the reward, Ben's family would like to ensure the money goes to an animal charity on Ben's behalf. That charity is the PetFinder Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that is based in Arizona."