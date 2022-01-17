BetMGM sportsbook set to open at State Farm Stadium in time for Arizona Cardinals' next season

article

In the next NFL season, fans of the Arizona Cardinals will be able to cheer the team on at their brand-new sportsbook at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Cardinals teamed up with betting operator BetMGM in building a new sportsbook next to the great lawn. Construction on the two-story, nearly 17,000 square feet facility has already begun, and the Cardinals will become the first NFL team to have on-site sports betting.

"Just makes for a great all day experience," said Cardinals fan Tyler Vasquez.

The facility will house a 265-square foot video wall, more than 25 self-service betting kiosks, teller windows and a sports bar.

"It encompasses the game with the fans at a whole new level, and for me, that's the exciting part," said Vasquez.

Now, every professional venue in Arizona will have a sportsbook: FanDuel opened one at footprint center, Caesars has one at Chase Field, and there will be sportsbooks at TPC Scottsdale, as well as Phoenix Raceway. All of this came after sports betting was officially launched in Arizona in 2021.

"In the first two months, over $770 million. That would smash the record for any state in the first two months in terms of bets being placed," said PlayAZ.com Betting Analyst C.J. Pierre.

Gaming Department officials says betting operators paid out around $706 million in the first two months.

"We will also be the first super bowl site to have an operational retail sports booking during a Super Bowl event, which will be huge, so many people will be flocking to Arizona, a huge tourist attraction," said Pierre.

BetMGM has already built and opened several sportsbooks inside Glia River Casinos.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app