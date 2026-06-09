Bicyclist dead following crash in north Phoenix, driver in custody

The Brief A bicyclist has died following a crash in north Phoenix, according to police. Officers responded at around 5:54 a.m. to the area of Greenway Road and Cave Creek Road. A driver was taken into custody after they initially left the scene, according to investigators.



Phoenix Police say a driver has been taken into custody following a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded at around 5:54 a.m. on June 9 to the area of Greenway Road and Cave Creek Road regarding a collision.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult bicycle rider in critical condition," read a portion of the statement.

The bicyclist, per investigators, was taken by Phoenix Fire crews to a nearby hospital, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"The driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene; however, he was located a short time later and taken into custody," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the bicyclist, nor have they identified the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the crash happened