Bicyclist dead following crash in north Phoenix, driver in custody
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a driver has been taken into custody following a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.
What we know:
According to a statement, officers responded at around 5:54 a.m. on June 9 to the area of Greenway Road and Cave Creek Road regarding a collision.
"When officers arrived, they located the adult bicycle rider in critical condition," read a portion of the statement.
The bicyclist, per investigators, was taken by Phoenix Fire crews to a nearby hospital, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital.
What they're saying:
"The driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene; however, he was located a short time later and taken into custody," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the bicyclist, nor have they identified the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crash can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.