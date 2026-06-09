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Bicyclist dead following crash in north Phoenix, driver in custody

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 9, 2026 8:44 AM MST Published June 9, 2026 8:05 AM MST
Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist
Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist

Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist

Phoenix Police say they have responded to a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash happened near Greenway and Cave Creek Roads just before 6AM.

The Brief

    • A bicyclist has died following a crash in north Phoenix, according to police.
    • Officers responded at around 5:54 a.m. to the area of Greenway Road and Cave Creek Road.
    • A driver was taken into custody after they initially left the scene, according to investigators.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a driver has been taken into custody following a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded at around 5:54 a.m. on June 9 to the area of Greenway Road and Cave Creek Road regarding a collision.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult bicycle rider in critical condition," read a portion of the statement.

The bicyclist, per investigators, was taken by Phoenix Fire crews to a nearby hospital, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"The driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene; however, he was located a short time later and taken into custody," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the bicyclist, nor have they identified the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews