Bicyclist killed in Phoenix crash; driver suspected of impairment, speeding

A 37-year-old bicyclist is dead after Phoenix Police say an alleged impaired speeding driver crashed into him in Phoenix late Monday night.

The Aug. 12 crash happened near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard around 11:35 p.m.

"Preliminary information suggests that the GMC Terrain SUV, operated by an 18-year-old male was southbound on Cave Creek Road in the number 1 lane when his attention was momentarily focused on his radio and when he looked up he saw Unit 2 Michael Hutchinson in front of him and he could not stop and collided with the bicyclist," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

The victim died at the scene. He's identified as Michael Hutchinson, 37.

The driver, who wasn't identified, stayed at the scene. Police say impairment and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.

"Final charging decisions will be made when the toxicology report and the reconstruction are completed," Sgt. Reeson said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the crash happened: