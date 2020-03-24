Biden reportedly sought Obama's input on running mate

Joe Biden knows a thing or two about being a vice president. After all, he held that office from 2009 until 2017.

But what he doesn’t have experience in is picking one. This is his third time running for president. And for the first time, he’s winning.

He sought the presidency in 1988 and 2008, but he failed to win a single primary in either endeavor.

Now that his 2020 campaign has seen him surge from the bottom of a crowded Democratic field to being the party’s front runner, Biden will finally get the chance to choose a running mate of his own.

According to a report by Politico, Biden held a fundraising call with more than 70 Georgia donors where he confirmed he spoke to the man who once chose him as a running mate: Barack Obama.

"The most important thing — and I've actually talked to Barack about this — the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they're picked, is prepared to be President of the United States of America if something happened," Biden said.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / Pool / AP/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / Pool / AP/Anadolu Agenc Expand

Obama has not endorsed Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders. In 2016, he waited until Hillary Clinton clinched the nomination to endorse her.

He also consults with both candidates about their campaigns.

In the last Democratic presidential debate, Biden committed to naming a woman as his running mate.

Biden told his donors he’s considering at least half a dozen women, but stopped short of mentioning them by name.

He previously mentioned Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Politico reported.

Hoping to rule out any potential hiccups, Biden said his vetting process would be vigorous.

"They have to be prepared," Biden said, according to the New York Post. "Once I pick someone, God willing, if I'm the nominee, that there's not going to be any snafu."

Should he win, Biden, 77, would be the oldest man elected president. He’d be 78 by the time the inauguration rolls around.

This story was reported from Atlanta.