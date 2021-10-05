Biden visiting Michigan to push benefits of infrastructure, social spending plans

President Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Tuesday in an effort to drum up more public support of his legislative agenda, which includes bills to boost social spending and infrastructure projects, while lawmakers continue negotiations back in Washington.

Biden will visit the Michigan district of moderate Democratic lawmaker Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who has urged him to promote his proposals more aggressively to the public. The pair will appear together at a union training center in Howell, Michigan, located about 55 miles northwest of Detroit, and Biden will give remarks.

The visit is part of an effort to help secure moderates’ votes. Next to Biden, the Democrats with the most on the line over the shape and success of his spending plans are House members from swing districts whose reelections are essential if his party is to retain control of Congress.

Howell is located in the historically conservative Livingston County, despite it being represented by Slotkin, a moderate Democrat. The district was narrowly carried by Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Meanwhile, negotiations have continued on Capitol Hill over a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate, as well as the broader $3.5 trillion package of social programs, backed by Democrats and linked with the infrastructure bill.

Lawmakers have been grappling with disagreements and now are in a tangle of legislating, particularly among progressive and moderate Democrats.

Progressives have balked at paring down the size of the $3.5 trillion social package — which aims to boost spending on the nation’s safety net, health and environmental programs — and have refused to vote for the infrastructure bill if the other bill shrinks.

Moderate Democrats are pushing for the bipartisan infrastructure bill to get a House vote first and some are wary about the size of the massive social spending bill. Considerable attention has been focused on winning over two key moderate senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The president held a virtual meeting with 12 progressive House members on Monday and plans a similar session with moderates later in the week. The drama in Washington has also left Biden eager to hit the road and try to shift the conversation away from the price tag to the benefits of the legislation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that after Biden spent considerable time in recent days deep in the messy negotiations over the bills, "now it’s also important to remind people, as the sausage-making has been kind of the dominant storyline for the last few weeks, what this is all about. Why he’s fighting so hard for it."

Slotkin supports the $1 trillion infrastructure bill but prefers passing it in the House before negotiating the $3.5 trillion package of social programs. She has indicated that she may vote to approve the broader bill sooner if it is fiscally responsible and can make a difference for families, her aides said, but she is not a guaranteed yes — which she planned to tell Biden on Tuesday.

"To be honest, it was hard for me to understand why leadership decided in the first place to tie the two bills together," Slotkin recently told The Detroit News. "That’s not how we normally operate. It’s not my preference."

A series of crises, from Afghanistan to COVID-19, along with the complex legislative process for part of Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda has hampered the White House’s ability to promote the massive spending package or even say definitively what will be in the final version.

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Aug. 6, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

Polling suggests that elements in the bill such as expanded child care opportunities and infrastructure projects are popular with large parts of the public. But even some of the White House’s closest allies have worried that the administration has not done enough to sell it.

Biden will land at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing by approximately 1:20 p.m. local time and deliver remarks at the union center around 3:35 p.m.

This will be Biden’s fourth visit to Michigan since taking office. He made visits to Traverse City and Dearborn in the previous months, celebrating U.S. vaccination progress and directing focus to the work of electric vehicles. He also toured Pfizer's facility in Portage, where the COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.