Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:39 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau

Biden's latest executive order to improve access to child care

By Josh Boak
Published 
Health Care
Associated Press
2a0b77a7- article

US President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during a celebration event at St. Muredachs Cathedral on April 14, 2023 in Ballina, Ireland. (Photo Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, likely meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president's call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers, the White House said.

Biden also has called for more money for the care economy in his 2024 budget plan, drawing a sharp line with Republicans, who are seeking limits on spending.

Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters on a phone call that the order shows that Biden isn't waiting on Congress to act.

"The child care, long-term care systems in this country just don’t work well," Rice said. "High-quality care is costly to deliver. It’s labor-intensive. It requires skilled workers. Yet care workers, who are disproportionately women and women of color and immigrants, are among the lowest paid in the country."

The order seeks to improve the child care provided to the offspring of federal workers, including military families. It plans to lower costs for families that are part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program. Military veterans would get better home-based care. And the Department of Health and Human Services would raise pay and benefits for teachers and staff in the Head Start program.