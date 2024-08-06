Big Lots closing 20 stores in Arizona: is your store on the list?

article

A number of Big Lots stores in Arizona are set to close, as documents reveal the size of the company's store closure plans.

According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Big Lots, as part of a revised credit agreement, will close 315 stores, marking an increase from its previous plans of 150.

Big Lots' website did not specifically state which stores are closing, but stores that are set to be closed were marked as such on their respective webpages.

Arizona stores affected by the closure plan include:

Flagstaff (1416 E. Route 66)

Gilbert (2817 S. Market Street)

Glendale (17510 N 75th Avenue)

Green Valley (18705 S I-19 Frontage Road)

Laveen (3630 W. Baseline Road)

Mesa (2840 E. Main Street)

Mesa Sunvalley Square (6839 E. Main Street)

Payson (400 E. State Highway 260)

Peoria (24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway)

Phoenix (2020 N. 75th Avenue, Suite 40)

Phoenix (2330 W. Bethany Home Road)

Phoenix (4835 E. Ray Road)

North Phoenix (230 E. Bell Road)

Northeast Phoenix (4727 E. Bell Road)

Scottsdale (10220 N. 90th Street)

Tempe (940 E. Baseline Road)

Tucson (2520 S. Harrison Road)

Tucson (3900 W. Ina Road)

Tucson (4525 N. Oracle Road)

Northeast Tucson (7025 E. Tanque Verde Road)

In the case of Phoenix and Tucson, the company is closing most or all of their stores in each city. In Tucson's case, all four stores in the city are marked for closure, and in the case of Phoenix, all but one store in the city are marked for closure.

Per a corporate filing with the SEC in June, the company noted based on cash and liquidity projections at the time, there is "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to a report by Fox Business, the Ohio-based company operates more than 1,300 stores across 48 U.S. states, and reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 that ended on May 4.