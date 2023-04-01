Expand / Collapse search
Big plume of smoke seen in Phoenix as auto shop catches fire

By FOX 10 Staff
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Firefighters knocked down a fire in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon at an auto shop, the department says.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 27th and Missouri avenues.

"On arrival, crews found a brush fire extending to an on site structure and several vehicles on the property. Several supply lines were laid as crews set up for a ‘Big Water’ defensive operation. Crews utilized ladder pipes to extinguish the flames from an elevated position," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins.

No surrounding business were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Area of where the fire broke out: