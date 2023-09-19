Billy Chemirmir, convicted murderer, suspected killer of 22 elderly women, killed in prison

Convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir was killed in prison on Tuesday morning, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to FOX 4.

Chemirmir, 50, was being held in prison at the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee County, near Palestine.

Billy Chemirmir (Source: TDCJ)

TDCJ say that Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder out of Dallas County, was the person who killed him.

Chemirmir was found guilty of the murders of 81-year-old Lu Harris and 87-year-old Mary Brooks in Dallas County. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in April 2022.

Chemirmir was connected to several other murders and is accused of killing 22 senior citizens in Dallas and Collin counties between 2016 and 2018.

Chemirmir posed as a utility or maintenance worker to gain entry to senior living facilities and homes where his elderly victims lived alone. They were then suffocated and robbed of their jewelry.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Last month, the Collin County DA announced that they would not seek the death penalty for Chemirmir.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the murder.