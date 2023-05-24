Black children's doll wrapped in rope discovered in Queen Creek High School restroom, students disciplined

At least two students at Queen Creek High School were disciplined after a black children's doll was found with a jump rope around it in a school restroom on Monday, police say.

The discovery was made during a routine security check at the beginning of the school day on May 22.

The employee who found it notified the school's resource officer, and Queen Creek PD investigated the case.

Two juveniles were referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for interference and disruption of an educational institution, police said.

Queen Creek Unified released the following statement:

"Queen Creek Unified School District denounces this behavior and strictly prohibits bullying, harassment, intimidation and violence of any kind. School administration quickly identified the students involved and staff took disciplinary action based on the QCUSD Handbook which outlines discipline policies."

Queen Creek High School: