Black History Month: Anthony Anderson shares moment that altered course of his life in FOX’s ‘My Story’ series

FOX has unveiled "My Story" – multi-cultural video pieces, which aim to illuminate the truth that history is made in the everyday moments we live.

"In a world where representation matters more than ever, we share ‘My Story,’" FOX Entertainment said.

In honor of Black History Month, the first video showcases FOX’s "We Are Family" host Anthony Anderson. The 53-year-old opens up about a particular story that altered the course of his life.

"When I was nine years old watching my mother rehearsing ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ that is when I realized that’s what I’m going to do with my life," Anderson shared.

Anthony Anderson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He continued: "Years ago, I had no responsibilities. Now I’m responsible for my children. It’s my responsibility to lift as I climb, giving other people an opportunity to share our stories with the world as honestly and as authentic as we possibly could."

Anderson, an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor, starred for eight seasons in the multi-award nominated sitcom "Black-ish." He currently hosts the FOX musical guessing competition series "We Are Family." He most recently hosted the Emmy Awards.

Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"We’re going into it thinking that we’re going to pull back the veil of Black life, but to share our life, the trials and tribulations and the triumphs that come along with being successful and Black and American, that meant a great deal to me that I inspired other people to want to tell their authentic stories," he added.

Black History Month kicks off Feb.1

Feb. 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month in the United States and every year the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) chooses a different theme.

RELATED: 75th Emmy Awards: Anthony Anderson opens with tribute to classic television

This year’s theme highlights African Americans and the arts.

From visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, music and film, Black artists have used their creative outlets to preserve and share their history and instill empowerment in their communities.

RELATED: Black History Month 2024 theme: African Americans’ influence on the arts in the US

"Artistic and cultural movements such as the New Negro, Black Arts, Black Renaissance, hip-hop, and Afrofuturism, have been led by people of African descent and set the standard for popular trends around the world. In 2024, we examine the varied history and life of African American arts and artisans," the ASLAH said.

Catherine Stoddard contributed.