Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley

Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

This last round of monsoon weather comes as the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a Dust Advisory for parts of Maricopa County, including Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, and Buckeye. The advisory is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

This weather-related story is developing. Please check back for updates.

