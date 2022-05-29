Expand / Collapse search
Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ star and actor in ‘The Wild Bunch,’ dies

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
2014 TCM Classic Film Festival - Opening Night Gala And World Premiere Of The Restoration Of article

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 10: Bo Hopkins attends the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival's opening night gala and world premiere of the restoration of "Oklahoma!" hosted at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 10, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jen

Expand

Actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Wild Bunch," has died.

His family shared the news on Hopkins’ website with the following note:  "It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

According to Variety, Hopkins was 80 years old. He was born William Hopkins, but later changed his name to Bo after playing a character named Bo in his first off-Broadway play, "Bus Stop."

GettyImages-483951379.jpg

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 10: (L-R) Guest, actor Bo Hopkins, actress Candy Clark and actor Paul Le Man attends the opening night gala screening of "Oklahoma!" during the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2014 in Los Angel

Expand

Hopkins got his start at the Desilu Playhouse and landed his first major role in "The Wild Bunch" in 1969. He acted in "Midnight Express" in 1978 and "American Graffiti" in 1973, among many other roles. The actor’s website said he has more than 100 acting credits.

RELATED: Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies at 67

He last appeared in "Hillbilly Elegy" in 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years and two children. 
 