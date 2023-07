A body was found in an Avondale canal Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The discovery was made by a canal worker near Garden Lanes Parkway and Orange Blossom Lane sometime before 9 a.m.

"Avondale Fire and Medical also responded and have recovered the body, which appears to be an adult male," said Ofc. D. Benavidez with Avondale PD.

An investigation is underway.

Where the body was found: