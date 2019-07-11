Body found on Colorado River at Grand Canyon believed to be missing hiker: reports

Authorities say a body has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park and it's believed to be that of a California man reported missing from a commercial river trip last month.

A press release states park rangers responded to and recovered the body which was transported to the rim by helicopter and was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Evidence found led officials to believe the body was that of missing commercial river trip passenger Peter Schwab.

Schwab, 66, of Healdsburg, Calif., had not been seen since June 28 while he was on a commercial river trip near National Canyon at river mile 167. He was reported missing after a sightseeing stop. The National Park Service then conducted a search and rescue operation that lasted several days.

The medical examiner will confirm positive identification.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.