Body found in Phoenix canal, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning in a Phoenix canal.

The body was found just after 2:20 a.m. on June 26 near 20th Street and Monterey Way.

Phoenix Police say officers and firefighters responded to the scene and pulled the body from the canal.

The victim was only identified as an adult male.

Map of where the body was found