Body found in Scottsdale, believed to be missing 85-year-old Brookhaven Assisted Living resident

Brookhaven Assisted Living facility now has a sign outside its front door reminding visitors to shut the door behind them.

The search for an 85-year-old Scottsdale man reached a sad end as Robert "Bob" Pollmann’s body was found just down the road from the assisted living facility he walked out of on Sunday.

Scottsdale Police say Pollmann was found in the area of Gold Dust Avenue, roughly a quarter mile from Brookhaven Assisted Living where he disappeared from on Sunday.

The search was extensive and heat played a role in the death.

"Him being elderly, 85 years old, we know with the heat that time is of the essence," Sergeant Allison Sempsis of Scottsdale Police said.

What resources were used to locate Pollmann?

It was all hands on deck to find Pollmann. The search included drones, canine units and community support.

"ATVs were sent out with people from the community and it's amazing to see that people care," Sergeant Sempsis said.

But with temps reaching over 100 degrees every day, the excessive heat caused some obstacles for search crews.

"We had the drones up and the drones can catch heat signatures that are on the ground as well, but with it being 110 outside at night, everything is hot," she said. "So everything is picking up a heat signature, and sometimes they'd have to differentiate between animals or rocks on the ground or anything like that. So that's the same as the helicopter going up."

What are the circumstances surrounding his departure from the facility?

The details surrounding Pollmann’s departure from Brookhaven are not clear at this time, but the facility was fined by the Arizona Department of Health Services in December in relation to the security of the entryways and exits.

Another inspection in January found violations connected to the lack of an alert installation on a sliding glass door.

A death investigation is now underway.

Sergeant Sempsis said the medical examiner will take over the case to determine cause of death, time of death and confirm his identity.

"Based on the clothing and the location, we do believe it is Robert Pollmann."