Body found at Tempe construction site believed to be missing 91-year-old man, police say

The Brief A body recovered at a Tempe construction site is believed to be 91-year-old Apolonio Romero, who has been missing since Jan. 3. The discovery near McClintock and Weber Drives follows an intensive 11-day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Official identification and the cause of death are currently pending a formal review.



A body found at a construction site in Tempe on Wednesday is believed to be that of a 91-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

What we know:

"This recovery follows several days of searching for missing community member, 91-year-old Apolonio Romero," officials said in a statement released on Jan. 14. The search involved family members, volunteers, Tempe Fire, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsdale Police, and Salt River Police.

Tempe Police said the victim was found near N. McClintock and Weber Drives.

Romero had been reported missing since Jan. 3.

What we don't know:

Their identity cannot be confirmed until the Medical Examiner completes the identification process.

What they're saying:

"We understand how deeply this ongoing search has affected the community, and we ask for continued patience and compassion as the identification process and investigation move forward," Tempe Police said.

