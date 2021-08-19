Body of Hungarian man missing since July recovered in Grand Canyon

National Park Service officials said the body of a man who went missing after he reportedly visited the Grand Canyon in July has been found.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is a Hungarian national who was believed to have visited the South Rim on or around July 19. His body was recovered Monday approximately 430 feet below the rim.

Las Vegas authorities reached out to Grand Canyon park rangers on Aug. 9, and officials were able to find Berczi-Tomcsanyi's vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center shortly afterward.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi

"Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi," Grand Canyon NPS officials said on Aug. 25.

A death investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

