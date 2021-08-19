Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Body of Hungarian man missing since July recovered in Grand Canyon

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hungarian man believed to be missing in Grand Canyon

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, a Hungarian man who has been missing since July.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - National Park Service officials said the body of a man who went missing after he reportedly visited the Grand Canyon in July has been found.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is a Hungarian national who was believed to have visited the South Rim on or around July 19. His body was recovered Monday approximately 430 feet below the rim.

Las Vegas authorities reached out to Grand Canyon park rangers on Aug. 9, and officials were able to find Berczi-Tomcsanyi's vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center shortly afterward.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi

"Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi," Grand Canyon NPS officials said on Aug. 25.

A death investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.