Flash flood warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Arizona

Flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the Phoenix metro area and in other parts of central Arizona as another monsoon storm system swept through the state, bringing hail and winds of up to 60 miles per hour in some areas.

National Weather Service (NWS) officials said the storm could bring quarter-sized hail.

Latest on Arizona weather alerts and warnings:

At 8:58 p.m., NWS says a Flood Warning for a dam floodgate release in Maricopa County was issued. The warning was extended until early Thursday morning.

At 8:22 p.m., NWS says a Gila County Flood Warning is in effect until 3:45 a.m. Friday.

By 7:59 p.m., Gila County remains under a Flash Flood Warning through 11 p.m. Wednesday, NWS says.

NWS at 7:20 p.m. says a Flood Warning in Maricopa County is issued until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At 6:37 p.m., NWS says strong thunderstorms are expected to continue in Maricopa and Gila counties through 7:15 p.m.

NWS at 6:22 p.m. says Flash Flood Warnings in Globe, Miami and Claypool were extended through 8:45 p.m. Maricopa County's warning is through 9:15 p.m.

At 5:43 p.m., storms were tracked moving northeast with possible wind gusts up to 60 mph, potentially causing damage to homes and trees.

At 5:25 p.m., NWS says there is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Gilbert, Tempe and Guadalupe areas until 6:15 p.m.

By 5:15 p.m., rain began falling over the central Phoenix area again, as well as Goodyear. The Goodyear area received nearly an inch of rain within half an hour.

By 3:55 p.m., the Greenway Road and I-17 area was left flooded, as it was the last few days after major storms.

At 3:22 p.m., Vally Metro says the weather is causing 15-20 minute delays for eastbound train service.

Just before 3:20 p.m., power companies SRP and APS have thousands of customers combined without power. A large portion of customers without power are in Mesa.

By 2:45 p.m., strong thunderstorms made their way over the central Phoenix area.

As rain continued to fall hard and fast over the Valley, the Flood Control District of Maricopa County warned it takes only six inches of water to sweep a person away and about two feet of water to carry away a car.

Latest rainfall totals:

US 60 reopens after major flooding in Globe

The US 60 has reopened in both directions in Globe as a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area.

The highway reopened near milepost 247, however, State Route 188 just north of Globe remains closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on August 18.

US 60 in Globe (ADOT)

Back-to-back storms plague the Valley, Northern Arizona

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the beginning of the week across the state, and with that comes the possibility of flash flooding.

Toward the end of the week, we're expected to see drier and warmer weather.

The storms didn't come without destruction as a North Phoenix church was destroyed, a man's car was struck by lightning in San Tan Valley and a 105-year-old tree toppled to the ground in an Arcadia neighborhood.

In Flagstaff, a man rescued a family from their home after floodwaters broke through and nearly trapping them inside.

RELATED: Historic rainfall on Flagstaff-area burn scar spurs flooding, monsoon destruction

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

