Thunderstorms cause flooding, damage across Phoenix area; flash flood warning issued

More rain is expected to pour over the Phoenix area and beyond, and a flash flood warning is in effect on August 17, said the National Weather Service (NWS).

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the beginning of the week, and with that comes the possibility of flash flooding.

"Active monsoon conditions will continue through early week with daily chances for showers and storms. Heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and strong gusty winds will be the primary threats," NWS said.

NWS says they detected wind gusts of up to 69 mph at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday night.

Although rain is expected, NWS says to continue being mindful of the desert heat.

"While Heat Risk is anticipated to be low due to below normal highs, spots with thinner cloud cover could wind up with higher Heat Risk. Those doing prolonged activities outdoors can still be vulnerable. As always, be prepared for heat - especially with the higher humidity," the agency said.

Over the weekend, two people were found dead in Gila Bend and 30 people were rescued after severe flooding swept through roads, homes and businesses.

Storms cause damage across the Valley, knock out power

Trees are down all over the Valley on Tuesday morning after a powerful storm on Monday night.

Several cars were stuck in flooding near Interstate 17 and Greenway on Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Multiple power outages have been reported across the Valley as crews from APS and SRP work to restore power on Tuesday.

Road Conditions

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

