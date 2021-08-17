Flagstaff crews work to clean up monsoon destruction are more storms are expected

Just a week ago, crews worked to finish an emergency flood protection project in an effort to prevent more damage to homes in the Flagstaff area as monsoon season rages on.

More rain is expected in the Northern Arizona city as flash flood watches are in effect nearly every day during the active monsoon season.

Sandbags line most homes in areas known for flooding, and many times, it helps to keep the homes safe and intact during and once the storm passes.

Neighbors say some sandbags were placed around homes at least three weeks ago.

Flagstaff resident Roy Keith says Tuesday, "It's pretty scary coming down, especially if there's big things floating down the road."

