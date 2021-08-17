Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:02 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:51 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:23 PM MST until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until WED 1:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:37 PM MST until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:44 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 1:37 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:37 PM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:10 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Flagstaff crews work to clean up monsoon destruction are more storms are expected

Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Just a week ago, crews worked to finish an emergency flood protection project in an effort to prevent more damage to homes in the Flagstaff area as monsoon season rages on.

More rain is expected in the Northern Arizona city as flash flood watches are in effect nearly every day during the active monsoon season.

Sandbags line most homes in areas known for flooding, and many times, it helps to keep the homes safe and intact during and once the storm passes.

Neighbors say some sandbags were placed around homes at least three weeks ago.

Flagstaff resident Roy Keith says Tuesday, "It's pretty scary coming down, especially if there's big things floating down the road."

