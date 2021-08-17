Thousands of SRP customers lose power after Monday’s monsoon storm

Thousands of people were left without power in the Valley after Monday night’s monsoon swept through.

Now Salt River Project power and water (SRP) is working overtime to restore power to more than 63,000 people. In the meantime, some residents got creative on how they are coped without power.

The hum of a generator filled the Jackson residence in Arcadia Tuesday afternoon.

"We never got our power back. This was the longest since I have been here and I have been here for 25 years," Michael Jackson says.

He's been without power since about 10 p.m. Monday night.

High winds swept through his neighborhood and other areas of the Valley. At Sky Harbor International Airport, near 70 mph winds were recorded.

"It was crazy, I have never seen the winds whip through here like they were …," he said.

"It is fairly significant. Usually, when things like that happen we can get power up fairly quickly," explained Robert Horn, SRP Manager.

SRP crews have been following up on all the damage, working overtime to restore the power.

For now, the Jackson family is staying in their RV and using a generator until power can be restored at their home.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: