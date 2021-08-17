Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:02 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:22 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:16 PM MST until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:40 PM MST until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:55 AM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:51 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:46 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:06 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 1:37 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:37 PM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:10 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County

Thousands of SRP customers lose power after Monday's monsoon storm

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Thousands of SRP customers lose power after Monday’s monsoon storm

Thousands had their power knocked out in the Arcadia area when a monsoon storm swept through Monday night.

PHOENIX - Thousands of people were left without power in the Valley after Monday night’s monsoon swept through.

Now Salt River Project power and water (SRP) is working overtime to restore power to more than 63,000 people. In the meantime, some residents got creative on how they are coped without power.

The hum of a generator filled the Jackson residence in Arcadia Tuesday afternoon.

"We never got our power back. This was the longest since I have been here and I have been here for 25 years," Michael Jackson says.

He's been without power since about 10 p.m. Monday night.

High winds swept through his neighborhood and other areas of the Valley. At Sky Harbor International Airport, near 70 mph winds were recorded.

"It was crazy, I have never seen the winds whip through here like they were …," he said.

"It is fairly significant. Usually, when things like that happen we can get power up fairly quickly," explained Robert Horn, SRP Manager.

SRP crews have been following up on all the damage, working overtime to restore the power.

For now, the Jackson family is staying in their RV and using a generator until power can be restored at their home.

Related Stories:

Thunderstorms cause flooding, damage across Phoenix area

More rain is expected to pour over the Phoenix area and beyond, and a flash flood warning is in effect on August 17, said the National Weather Service.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: