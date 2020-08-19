Body pulled from Phoenix canal identified as man who went missing three days earlier

article

A death investigation is underway after 20-year-old man who went missing on Aug. 16 was pulled from a Phoenix canal three days later.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a canal near 35th Avenue and Dunlap for reports of a person floating in the canal just after 6:30 a.m. on August 19.

The body was identified as 20-year-old Efren Ricardo, who was last seen walking to work near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Family members reported him missing on Aug. 16 after he never showed up to work, police say.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner, but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

