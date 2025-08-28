Bomb threat at AZ National Guard facility; Maryvale HS stabbing suspect indicted | Nightly Roundup

article

Authorities respond to bomb threat at a National Guard facility in Phoenix, teen accused of 1st degree murder following the deadly Maryvale High School stabbing; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 28, 2025.

1. Bomb threat at National Guard facility in Phoenix

What we know:

Authorities are at the scene of a bomb threat incident at the Papago Park Military Reservation, located in the area of 54th Street and McDowell.

What they're saying:

"Local law enforcement and bomb squad teams are on scene and are coordinating with base security forces personnel," read a portion of a statement released by the Arizona National Guard.

Read More

2. Maryvale High stabbing suspect indicted on murder charges

What we know:

A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted a 16-year-old for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Chris Aguilar has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder. He was previously accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Montoya II.

Read More

3. Michigan man found guilty of setting trailers on fire in Arizona

What we know:

Federal officials say 66-year-old Viorel Pricop (pictured) has been found guilty of arson.

Big picture view:

Pricop, according to a statement, was found guilty of setting fire to three semi-truck trailers within Arizona that belonged to Phoenix-based Swift Transportation.

Read More

4. Shocking discovery near Las Vegas

What we know:

An investigation is underway after an individual found 70 piles of cremated human remains south of Las Vegas.

Dig deeper:

he piles of ashes were found on the Bureau of Land Management land, according to media reports from Las Vegas.

Read More

5. Influencer Emilie Kiser breaks silence following child's death

What we know:

Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.

What She's Saying:

"It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure. I take full accountability as Trigg's mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him," read a portion of Kiser's statement

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast