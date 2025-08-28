Expand / Collapse search

'I should have done more to protect him': Emilie Kiser posts to TikTok about son Trigg's death

By and
Updated  August 28, 2025 12:23pm MST
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix
Emilie Kiser posts to TikTok about son's drowning death

Emilie Kiser posts to TikTok about son's drowning death

Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.

The Brief

    • Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death.
    • Trigg Kiser was pulled from a pool on May 12 near Gilbert and Riggs Roads. He died at the hospital days later.
    • In a TikTok post, Emilie said she takes "full accountability" and "should have done more to protect him."

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.

What they're saying:

Kiser took to TikTok on Aug. 28, saying in part: "It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure. I take full accountability as Trigg's mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again."

Kiser went on to say that she hopes Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.

She also posted the message to her Instagram page.

The backstory:

On May 12, Trigg was pulled from a pool at the home near Gilbert and Riggs Roads. Trigg was rushed to a hospital where he died days later.

According to police, Emilie's husband, Brady, was at home watching Trigg and their 5-week-old son while she was out. Police say Trigg was unsupervised for more than nine minutes before falling into the pool.

The pool did not have a fence and a safety cover was not on at the time of Trigg's drowning. 

Related

Chandler PD releases report from night of Emilie Kiser's son's drowning
article

Chandler PD releases report from night of Emilie Kiser's son's drowning

The Chandler Police Department released the report from the night when Emilie Kiser's son Trigg drowned back in May.

Police submitted charges against Brady to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, but they declined to prosecute.

Map of where the drowning happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a TikTok post by Emilie Kiser on Aug. 28, and a previous FOX 10 report on Aug. 11, 2025.

ChandlerTikTokNews