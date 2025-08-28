'I should have done more to protect him': Emilie Kiser posts to TikTok about son Trigg's death

The Brief Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death. Trigg Kiser was pulled from a pool on May 12 near Gilbert and Riggs Roads. He died at the hospital days later. In a TikTok post, Emilie said she takes "full accountability" and "should have done more to protect him."



Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following her 3-year-old son's drowning death in Chandler.

What they're saying:

Kiser took to TikTok on Aug. 28, saying in part: "It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure. I take full accountability as Trigg's mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again."

Kiser went on to say that she hopes Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.

She also posted the message to her Instagram page.

The backstory:

On May 12, Trigg was pulled from a pool at the home near Gilbert and Riggs Roads. Trigg was rushed to a hospital where he died days later.

According to police, Emilie's husband, Brady, was at home watching Trigg and their 5-week-old son while she was out. Police say Trigg was unsupervised for more than nine minutes before falling into the pool.

The pool did not have a fence and a safety cover was not on at the time of Trigg's drowning.

Police submitted charges against Brady to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, but they declined to prosecute.

