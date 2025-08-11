Chandler PD releases report from night of Emilie Kiser's son's drowning

The Brief A police report details the moments before 3-year-old Trigg Kiser drowned in his family's unsecured pool in May while his father, Brady, was watching him. The report states that video evidence shows Trigg was unsupervised in the backyard for more than nine minutes before he fell into the pool, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to file child abuse charges, saying a jury would likely not convict. Trigg is the son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, who has been absent from her accounts since the incident.



The Chandler Police Department released the report from the night when Emilie Kiser's son Trigg drowned back in May.

What we know:

The report, which is more than 50 pages long, paints a picture of the moments leading up to the three-year-old being found in the family's pool on May 12.

The report states Emilie went to a "taco place" that night around 6 p.m., while her husband Brady was at home watching their two kids, Trigg, and their five-week-old son.

"Brady knew the pool net was not on the pool. He knew [redacted] was in the backyard and didn't know how to swim. According to video evidence, [redacted] was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes. Brady's statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing [redacted] did after he went outside. This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what [redacted] was doing and was not watching him. The combination of these factors led to drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome," the report says.

Police did say that there was no indication that Brady saw Trigg in the pool and failed to act. They state that he acted immediately when he saw him.

"Brady looked outside and saw the dog looking in the pool and had a 'poor feeling as soon as I saw it, it was out of the ordinary to see him standing there looking in the water as he was, so I had stood up and I immediately went out there …'" the report quoted Brady saying.

Investigators say Trigg's death was a result of him playing in the backyard unsupervised around an unsecured pool all while he wasn't able to swim.

The report states, "I asked Brady what he thought happened, and he said 'I think just that, he was playing out back, he was wandering and playing about like he does, and must have slipped, must have you know, I think it was an accident that he had fallen into the water obviously because he knows, he's safe, he knows he's not supposed to go around it …'"

Photos: (Left) SkyFOX captured footage of the Kiser home in Chandler. (Right) Emilie Kiser. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi

The report says video evidence shows Trigg tripped and fell into the pool from an elevated platform. Brady reportedly pulled Trigg out of the pool, laid him on the ground and started CPR.

He said he called 911 at the same time.

"When police arrived, they took over CPR. Brady went outside, picked up [redacted] and was "thoroughly freaking out," the report stated.

Trigg's mother, Emilie, was reportedly 20 minutes away from home. Brady called her and was "inconsolable," the report said.

Emilie told investigators that her husband said "I needed to come home now, and that [redacted] had fallen in the pool." She flew in the helicopter to Phoenix Children's Hospital with Trigg "after they got him stable."

Trigg passed away in the hospital on May 18.

Dig deeper:

It's noted that Brady was watching Game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, which started at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time.

In a digital forensic report taken from Brady's phone, investigators found that he placed a $25 bet around 5:14 p.m. for that same game on the DraftKings app. He won the bet for $102.50, the report said.

The report says Brady was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

MCAO declines to press charges

"Based on the inherent danger of an unsupervised 3-year-old alone by an unsecured pool this case is being referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for a review of 13-3623," the report said.

After the Chandler Police Department recommended child abuse charges against Brady, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to file them, stating that a jury would likely not convict him.

Emilie has not posted on her social media accounts since the incident.