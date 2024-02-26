Bomb threat in the far East Valley; deadly crash on Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a scary day for some businesses in one far East Valley community to that "extra day" we are going to get this week, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 26, 2024.
1. A scary day for some far East Valley businesses
Multiple businesses were evacuated on Monday San Tan Valley due to a bomb threat.
2. Deadly crash prompted Loop 202 closure
DPS officials say a crash along the Loop 202 in Ahwatukee has turned deadly.
3. "This is their territory"
A Phoenix man set up a camera in his backyard and saw all sorts of wildlife passing through. Take a look at some of the animals he spotted.
4. Why is there an extra day this month?
The odds of actually having a birthdate on Leap Day or Feb. 29 are 1 out of 1,461.
5. Sylvester Stallone bids California farewell, but why?
Sylvester Stallone is "permanently" leaving California and is being welcomed with open arms in Florida.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/26/2024
We are expecting a couple of cloudy days this week, along with slightly cooler temperatures.