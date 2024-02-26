Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat in the far East Valley; deadly crash on Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a scary day for some businesses in one far East Valley community to that "extra day" we are going to get this week, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 26, 2024.

1. A scary day for some far East Valley businesses

Bomb threat prompted business evacuations in San Tan Valley
Multiple businesses were evacuated on Monday San Tan Valley due to a bomb threat.

2. Deadly crash prompted Loop 202 closure

Deadly crash closed portions of Loop 202 in Ahwatukee
DPS officials say a crash along the Loop 202 in Ahwatukee has turned deadly.

3. "This is their territory"

Wildlife captured on Phoenix man's backyard camera
A Phoenix man set up a camera in his backyard and saw all sorts of wildlife passing through. Take a look at some of the animals he spotted.

4. Why is there an extra day this month? 

What is a leap year? Why this February has a bonus day
The odds of actually having a birthdate on Leap Day or Feb. 29 are 1 out of 1,461.

5. Sylvester Stallone bids California farewell, but why?

Sylvester Stallone is 'permanently' leaving California behind for Florida: 'It's a done deal'
Sylvester Stallone is "permanently" leaving California and is being welcomed with open arms in Florida.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/26/2024

We are expecting a couple of cloudy days this week, along with slightly cooler temperatures.