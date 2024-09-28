'Boots in the Park' attendees at Tempe Beach Park keep the party going despite excessive heat warnings

The Brief "Boots in the Park" country concert at Tempe Beach Park is rocking on despite excessive heat warnings throughout Arizona. Concert goers were doing their best to find shade, stay cool and keep having fun.



Nothing is slowing down the crowds at Tempe Beach Park where the country music concert ‘Boots in the Park’ is kicking off.

Not even record-breaking heat once again, even as we near October, can stop the party.

Concert organizers have added additional hydration stations and outdoor fans at the park. Its still hot, but they add a breeze.

Crowds are gravitating towards the trees and tents, getting shade where they can find it.

"I'm dripping," said one person.

"We were, like, getting ice and putting it on ourselves!" said another.

Tempe Fire officials said between 3-7:00 p.m. is when they are expecting the highest call volume for a hotter-than-expected day like Saturday.

Many people have been seen receiving medical attention. They're quickly taken to medical tents and some left in ambulances.

Water stations are hooked up to a main line, so there is no worry about them running out all weekend long.

The heat is not slowing down all the attendees from having a good time, but it is a lot hotter than expected.

"It felt really good last weekend and I was hoping for that this weekend! But it just really let me down," said another attendee.

"It’s a nice 80 degrees. Beautiful. No! It’s 109? 110? 112? It's pretty hot. The shade isn’t so bad, It’s a little windy and the long sleeve protect my skin a little bit!" said another.

Most people there say the live music makes it all worth it!