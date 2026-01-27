Border Patrol involved in southern Arizona shooting
ARIVACA, Ariz. - Authorities are responding to a shooting involving the Border Patrol in southern Arizona.
What we know:
The shooting reportedly happened on Jan. 27 near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arivaca. One person is in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.
"We are working in coordination with the FBI Phoenix-Tucson office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's department hasn't released any other details about the shooting.
What's next:
"PCSD is conducting a parallel investigation and has been asked to lead the use-of-force investigation involving the agent," PCSD said.
Additionally, there will be a 4 p.m. news conference on the shooting.
Map of Arivaca, AZ
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Associated Press contributed to this report.