Border Patrol involved in southern Arizona shooting

Authorities are responding to a shooting involving the Border Patrol in southern Arizona.

What we know:

The shooting reportedly happened on Jan. 27 near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arivaca. One person is in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

"We are working in coordination with the FBI Phoenix-Tucson office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department hasn't released any other details about the shooting.

What's next:

"PCSD is conducting a parallel investigation and has been asked to lead the use-of-force investigation involving the agent," PCSD said.

Additionally, there will be a 4 p.m. news conference on the shooting.

Map of Arivaca, AZ

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.