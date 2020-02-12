Boston Market embraces Valentine’s Day with bouquet of ‘BAE-by’ back ribs

Boston Market is embracing Valentine’s Day with a bouquet of "BAE-by" back ribs.

The restaurant said it is offering “a new, one-of-a-kind gift for your bae,” featuring “a romantic bouquet made of its newest menu offering, fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs.”

The bouquet is “beautifully assembled” with one dozen “tender, mouthwatering” Boston Market Baby Back Ribs, according to the restaurant.

“When we first toyed with the idea of adding Baby Back Ribs to our menu, we knew we wanted to focus on flavor and quality,” said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. “When packaged in a delectable bouquet, they’re the picture-perfect Valentine’s Day gift to help anyone delight - and feed - that special someone.

The ribs bouquet will be available for purchase on Friday, Feb. 14 in all Boston Market restaurants nationwide for $29.99 each while supplies last.

