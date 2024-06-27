Boulder View Fire grows near Scottsdale; Justice Department cracks down on healthcare fraud | Nightly Roundup

article
From the Boulder View Fire that sparked in north Scottsdale to the Justice Department announcing new charges against 200 people involved in stealing $2.7 billion in health care fraud schemes, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 27, 2024.
1. The Boulder View Fire quickly grows to approximately 500 acres north of Scottsdale
The Boulder View Fire quickly grew to 500 acres just north of Scottsdale near the Wildcat Fire burn scar.
2. Justice Department charges nearly 200 people crackdown on health care fraud schemes
At least two of the cases happened in Arizona, according to officials.
3. Body found in Scottsdale believed to be 85-year-old senior living facility resident
A body found near Brookhaven Assisted Living in Scottsdale is believed to be that of 85-year-old Robert "Bob" Pollmann. He was a resident of the facility and reported missing on Sunday.
4. Police discover body of teenager found in side of a yard in Glendale
Police in Glendale say they believe they have identified a teen whose remains were found earlier in June.
5. Ex-boyfriend chases woman throughout neighborhood causing crashes in Pinal County
PCSO says a woman's ex-boyfriend chased her throughout a San Tan Valley neighborhood before ultimately ramming into her, sending her car into a home and two parked cars.