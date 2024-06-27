Boulder View Fire grows near Scottsdale; Justice Department cracks down on healthcare fraud | Nightly Roundup

article

From the Boulder View Fire that sparked in north Scottsdale to the Justice Department announcing new charges against 200 people involved in stealing $2.7 billion in health care fraud schemes, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 27, 2024.

1. The Boulder View Fire quickly grows to approximately 500 acres north of Scottsdale

2. Justice Department charges nearly 200 people crackdown on health care fraud schemes

3. Body found in Scottsdale believed to be 85-year-old senior living facility resident

4. Police discover body of teenager found in side of a yard in Glendale

5. Ex-boyfriend chases woman throughout neighborhood causing crashes in Pinal County