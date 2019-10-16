Boxer Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI after Downtown Dallas crash

article

Boxing superstar Errol Spence Jr. has been charged with DWI after he crashed his Ferrari last week in Dallas.

A surveillance camera recorded the moment the accident happened.

Police say the welterweight world champion from DeSoto was not wearing a seatbelt when his open-top Ferrari hit a median near Downtown Dallas.

The sports car flipped several times and Spence was thrown out. Surprisingly, he did not break any bones and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dallas police say since it was a single-car accident and no one else was hurt, Spence Jr. will face any other charges.

