The Brief A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. A teenager was detained in connection to the shooting.



A teenager is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Avondale.

The shooting happened on Sept. 25 near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

Avondale Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second teenager was detained in connection to the shooting.

No further details have been released.